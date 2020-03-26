Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered by William Blair

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.