Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Cut by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

