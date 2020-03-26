Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Kearny Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $721.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

