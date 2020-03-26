Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.91.

TPX opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

