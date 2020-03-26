Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Reduced by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,956,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

