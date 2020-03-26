Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Cut by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$17.36 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

