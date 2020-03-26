Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Mastercraft Boat in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MCFT opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 845.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

