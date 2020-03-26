Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.