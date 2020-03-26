Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised by Analyst

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

REPL opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.