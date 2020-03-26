QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.33 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $163,801.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Gate.io, EXX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Liquid, IDEX, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.