Qbao Market Capitalization Achieves $472,574.57 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. Qbao has a market cap of $472,574.57 and approximately $4,834.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

