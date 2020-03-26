QCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $195.20 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One QCash token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $195.20 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02561628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00193144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars.

