Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Media Impact Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Qiagen’s analysis:

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

