Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Qiwi has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Qiwi has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 717,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $612.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIWI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

