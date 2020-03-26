Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QIWI. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the first quarter worth $283,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

