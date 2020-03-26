QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $134,700.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

