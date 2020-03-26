Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG decreased its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.17% of Qorvo worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Qorvo by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,402,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $83.49. 1,408,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

