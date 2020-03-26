Qredit (XQR) Market Capitalization Achieves $75,066.07

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 65.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Qredit has a market capitalization of $75,066.07 and approximately $90,417.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. In the last week, Qredit has traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000310 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000804 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004236 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 372.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

