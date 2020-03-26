Qtum Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Qtum has a total market cap of $123.02 million and $381.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00018900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,232,864 coins and its circulating supply is 96,482,844 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, CoinEgg, HBUS, Ovis, Kucoin, Coindeal, Coinrail, Poloniex, BitForex, Binance, Upbit, EXX, Crex24, Iquant, OKEx, Coinsuper, LBank, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Coinone, ABCC, Bittrex, BCEX, Livecoin, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Liquid, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bibox, Liqui, BigONE and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

