QuadrantProtocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $152,790.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $399,209.76 and approximately $152,790.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

