Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qualstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Qualstar alerts:

Shares of QBAK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Qualstar had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Qualstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.