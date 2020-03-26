Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,816 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 502,307 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $19,948,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 15,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 475,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

