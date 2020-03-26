Quark Reaches One Day Volume of $276.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Quark has traded 66.3% lower against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000352 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,623,785 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.