QuarkChain Market Capitalization Achieves $5.48 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $1.72 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.95 or 0.04868017 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00063770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036656 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010547 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.