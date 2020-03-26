QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.73 million and $60,764.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.04820036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,458,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

