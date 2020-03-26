Quidel’s (QDEL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QDEL. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $8.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.97. 1,890,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,031. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. Quidel has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Quidel by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Quidel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 19.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

