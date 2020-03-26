Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target (down from GBX 185 ($2.43)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quilter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 164 ($2.16).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 115.55 ($1.52) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 119.45 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.78.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

