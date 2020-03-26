Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Quiz (LON:QUIZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Quiz in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Quiz in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON QUIZ opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. Quiz has a 12 month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.10 ($0.40).

Quiz Company Profile

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

