QYNO (QNO) Achieves Market Cap of $285.33

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $285.33 and $2.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

