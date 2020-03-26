R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 285.7% in March

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the February 27th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

RCMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 32,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

