RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99,306 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.71% of RADA Electronic Ind. worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,074,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 546,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RADA. ValuEngine cut RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

RADA Electronic Ind. stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.62. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

RADA Electronic Ind. Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

