Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,326.65 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,449,914 coins and its circulating supply is 16,028,502 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

