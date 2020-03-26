Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.75 Million

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post sales of $79.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.20 million and the highest is $80.30 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $88.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $294.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.90 million to $331.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $266.80 million to $359.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNGR. Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.73. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

