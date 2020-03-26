Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 27th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ RAVE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 761,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,286. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.