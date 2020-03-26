Raymond James Analysts Give Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) a C$12.00 Price Target

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIA. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.43. 622,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.99 million and a P/E ratio of 103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35.

In related news, Director Dino Chiesa purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

