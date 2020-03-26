Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,775 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,208. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.13%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 134.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Cfra raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

