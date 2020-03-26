Raymond James & Associates Acquires 52,648 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.09. 195,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

