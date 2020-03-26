Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,233 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $15,195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $6,328,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Hansberger Growth Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $3,497,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,875. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $25.42.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

