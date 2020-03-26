Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,232 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of FirstService worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService by 105.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FirstService by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,387. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. CIBC assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

