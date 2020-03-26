Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM traded up $7.01 on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,354. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

