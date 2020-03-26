Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of INT stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

