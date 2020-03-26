Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 861,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after buying an additional 623,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558,058 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,985,000.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

