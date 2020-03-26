Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 427.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 744,842 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $9,600,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $6,085,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $4,357,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE LK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,704,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

