Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,750,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 375,844 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 255,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

