Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,862,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

