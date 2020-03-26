Raymond James & Associates Has $2.43 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 652,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

