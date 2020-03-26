Raymond James & Associates Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

