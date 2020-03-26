Raymond James & Associates Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capri were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $101,082,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 569,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 489,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $16,972,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 297,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

