Raymond James & Associates Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CADE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders acquired a total of 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,072. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $714.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

