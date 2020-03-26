Raymond James & Associates Has $2.52 Million Stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Union Bankshares worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSE AUB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 31,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,071. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

